Donald Trump attacks regulation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump: Regulation is stealth taxation
US President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on regulation and bureaucrats during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Regulation is stealth taxation," he told the world's finance leaders.
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window