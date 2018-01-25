Rising star quits over sex claims

Media player
Patrick Brown quits leadership role over sex claims
Patrick Brown resigns months before a key election after two women accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour when they were teens. He denies the claims.
25 Jan 2018
