Gunfire erupts at Florida intersection

Dashcam footage shows dramatic Florida shootout
Florida police have released dashcam footage showing a dramatic shootout at a Florida intersection, where a man opened fire at another car before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.
25 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada
