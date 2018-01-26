Media player
Quebec mosque shooting hero Aymen Derbali braves paralysis
Aymen Derbali is being called a hero after protecting others during a 2017 Quebec mosque shooting. He spent two months in a coma and was left paralysed after being shot multiple times.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
26 Jan 2018
