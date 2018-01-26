Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canadian politician Patrick Brown denies sexual misconduct allegations
The Ontario provincial political leader has resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Canadian politics.
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-42797646/canadian-politician-patrick-brown-denies-sexual-misconduct-allegationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window