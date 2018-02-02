Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Democratic mayor with a zipcode tattoo
Mayor John Fetterman's tattoo shows his commitment to a town that is bouncing back. Now he is running for higher office.
-
02 Feb 2018
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window