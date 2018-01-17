Trump's tweets show off his 'wit'

Video

US President Donald Trump is using Twitter to jump over the mainstream media to direct message the people who voted for him, the former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has said.

Asked about President Trump’s tweet about the size of his nuclear button, Mr Scaramucci told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he understood the joke and sarcasm in President Trump's tweet.

Mr Scaramucci was the White House communications director for President Trump but was fired after 10 days in the post.

