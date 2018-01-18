Can this 'suicidal' river be tamed?

Video

The Pilcomayo River breathes life into some of the most remote regions of Paraguay and Argentina, but it’s also notoriously unpredictable. As one of the most heavily silted rivers in the world, it’s congested by sediment to the point of being “suicidal”, meaning it will block its own path if left alone.

Over the years, a variety of methods have been tried to “fix” the Pilcomayo, from digging out new channels to crowdsourcing knowledge on What’s App about the river’s comings and goings. But can the Pilcomayo truly be tamed - and what does it mean for the people who rely on it if the answer is no?

Video by Colleen Hagerty