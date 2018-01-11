Video
Trump-Russia inquiry: President says it is unlikely Mueller will interview him
US President Donald Trump has said it is "unlikely" he will be interviewed by Robert Mueller, the man investigating possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.
In June 2017, Mr Trump said he would "100%" be interviewed under oath.
He has consistently denied that his campaign worked with Russia to undermine his opponent Hillary Clinton, calling the accusations a "witch hunt".
-
11 Jan 2018
- From the section US & Canada