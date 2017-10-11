Wolff: 'Trump is like a child'

Trump author Michael Wolff: 'He is like a child'
The author of a controversial book on Donald Trump's White House has defended his reporting, saying that he stands by everything he wrote and that the president's staff see him as a "child".
Michael Wolff, who says the book is based on about 200 interviews, was responding to the president's claims that it was "full of lies".
Mr Trump says he never spoke to him but Wolff told NBC's Today show that they spent three hours together.
