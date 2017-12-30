Video
Deadly 911 'swatting' call released
Police have released the hoax 911 call which allegedly led to officers shooting dead an innocent 28-year-old man in Kansas, US.
Wichita Police say the call is an example of "swatting", where a fake emergency is reported in the hope of a SWAT team being dispatched.
Officers were sent to an address where they believed a family was being held hostage at gunpoint, and fatally shot Andrew Finch.
Tyler Barriss, 25, was later arrested in Los Angeles.
