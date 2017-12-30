Deadly 911 'swatting' call released

Video

Police have released the hoax 911 call which allegedly led to officers shooting dead an innocent 28-year-old man in Kansas, US.

Wichita Police say the call is an example of "swatting", where a fake emergency is reported in the hope of a SWAT team being dispatched.

Officers were sent to an address where they believed a family was being held hostage at gunpoint, and fatally shot Andrew Finch.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was later arrested in Los Angeles.