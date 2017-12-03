Moment US stadium demolition fails

Video
Pontiac Silverdome stadium fails to implode in Detroit
The planned partial-demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome stadium in Detroit has failed.
The stadium, once home to the Detroit Lions NFL team, has been empty for a decade.
Its staged demolition was due to begin with an implosion on Sunday, but while footage showed plumes of smoke rising, the building remained standing.
Local media quoted officials as saying the stadium was "built a little too well."
-
03 Dec 2017
- From the section US & Canada