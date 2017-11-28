Shocking scale of US drinking water crisis

Video

While Flint made headlines two years ago when 12 people died due to high lead levels in the city's water, more than 1,000 water systems across the US have drinking water that fails safety standards for lead.

For the BBC's America First? series, the BBC's Aleem Maqbool is exploring health and social issues where the US, the richest country in the world, does not perform well in international rankings.

Video by Franz Strasser; produced by Ashley Semler and filmed by Pete Murtaugh.