The US children forced to live and study in Mexico

Video

As Mexican parents are deported from the United States, or self deport in fear, their US-born children often return with them. It’s estimated that some 54,000 American children now live in Mexico's northern state of Baja California, where the school system has seen a rise in enrolment of US citizens in 2017.

So what's life like for the young students who now attend school in Mexico?

Video by Angélica M Casas