Why are American students flooding Mexican schools?
The US children forced to live and study in Mexico

As Mexican parents are deported from the United States, or self deport in fear, their US-born children often return with them. It’s estimated that some 54,000 American children now live in Mexico's northern state of Baja California, where the school system has seen a rise in enrolment of US citizens in 2017.

So what's life like for the young students who now attend school in Mexico?

Video by Angélica M Casas

