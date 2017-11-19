Video

Every few months, US authorities open the gate to the fence separating the US-Mexico border and allow families in both countries to meet without needing a visa. This gate is known as 'the door of hope'. Brian and Evelia decided to get married at the border in order to demonstrate that 'love has no border'.

There are more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US, many of them from Mexico. Due to their undocumented status, they cannot visit their families and return to the US without fear of deportation.