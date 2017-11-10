US gymnast angry at paedophile team doctor

Video

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is the latest athlete to accuse former US team doctor Larry Nassar of sexually abusing her.

Nassar has admitted to child pornography charges and is awaiting sentencing. More than 130 women have filed civil lawsuits against him, alleging he abused them under the guise of treatment.

Raisman won team and floor gold at London 2012 and team gold in Rio last year. She also has two Olympic silver medals and one bronze to her name from those Games.