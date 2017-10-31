Police attend Manhattan shooting incident
Video

New York shooting incident: Police at scene in Manhattan

A suspect has been arrested in New York after people were reportedly shot at by the driver of a vehicle.

Police said they made the arrest after responding to "reports of shots fired" near the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan.

They urged people to avoid the area as a major emergency services operation was under way.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest a man drove at cyclists in a cycling lane before opening fire.