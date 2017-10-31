Did Russian-backed propaganda sway US voters?
Facebook believes up to 126 million of its American users may have come into contact with Russian-backed propaganda before and after last year's US presidential election.
The figure emerged ahead of key Senate hearings this week in which Facebook will join fellow tech giants Twitter and Google in detailing the impact of Russian manipulation on the popular networks.
Dave Lee looks at what happened and how tech companies responded.
