Five presidents unite for hurricane aid

Five former US presidents unite at hurricane relief concert
Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have appeared together at a concert to raise funds for hurricane-hit areas of the United States.
The past presidents – three Democrat and two Republican – backed the One America Appeal to help Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as they recover from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
It has raised $31m (£23.5m) so far.
22 Oct 2017
