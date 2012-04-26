Five presidents unite for hurricane aid
Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have appeared together at a concert to raise funds for hurricane-hit areas of the United States.

The past presidents – three Democrat and two Republican – backed the One America Appeal to help Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as they recover from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

It has raised $31m (£23.5m) so far.

