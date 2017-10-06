Survivors of a senseless act ask 'Why me?'

Las Vegas shooting: Victims face a different kind of trauma
Investigators still do not know the motive behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Dr Priscilla Dass-Brailsford explains why survivors of a seemingly senseless act will often ask "Why me?".
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
Dr Dass-Brailsford is an associate professor, Department of Psychiatry at Georgetown School of Medicine, and chair of international PhD programme for The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
