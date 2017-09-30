Video

Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of Puerto Rican capital San Juan, has denounced the US hurricane response on the island.

Ms Cruz criticised the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which she said had asked for documentation of the situation in the US territory.

"We are dying here - and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world can not figure out the logistics of a small island," she said.

'Mayday, we are in trouble," she added.