Video

A long-ago buried and forgotten silent film archive has become a new work of art. Filmmaker Bill Morrison explains why his new work is 100 years in the making.

Produced by Bill McKenna; Filmed by Felicia Barr

Special Thanks to Rodrigo Brandao of Kino Lorber, Madeleine Molyneaux, Margaret Parsons, Joanna Raczynska and The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.