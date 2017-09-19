Video

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi was forced to abandon an event in support of laws aimed at protecting thousands of young undocumented migrants from deportation in the US after she was shouted down by a group of demonstrators.

Protesters at the event in San Francisco on Monday took issue with Ms Pelosi's recent talks with President Trump after he scrapped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme earlier this month.

Ms Pelosi later said that an "agreement" had been reached "to enshrine the protections of Daca into law" in exchange for increased security at the US-Mexico border.