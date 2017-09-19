UN warns against US disengagement

Video

In recent months President Trump has hinted that US funding for the United Nations could be cut.

As he prepares to deliver his first speech to the UN General Assembly gathered this week in New York, the institution's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has emphasised the importance of continued American engagement in international affairs.

Speaking to the BBC's Hardtalk programme, Mr Guterres warned disengagement was “not only bad for the world, but it’s bad for the United States”, and would lead to a void that "will be occupied by others".