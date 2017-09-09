Video
The Floridians who won't leave
As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, some of those evacuating are leaving their loved ones behind.
Florida's governor has warned that the time has now passed to risk the road, advising people still in threatened areas on the west coast to "get to a shelter."
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
09 Sep 2017
- From the section US & Canada