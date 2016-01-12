The game sparking debate about arranged marriage

Video

For Pakistan-born graphic designer Nashra Balagamwala, her early twenties have been overshadowed by the expectation that eventually she will have an arranged marriage.

After hearing stories from friends and families about their experiences with arranged marriages, both good and bad, she wanted to start more conversations about the practice.

So, after working at a major games company in New York City, she did what came naturally - she designed a board game.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans