Scaramucci comments 'inappropriate' - White House

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired after less than 10 days in the post, having angered President Donald Trump with "inappropriate" comments to a reporter.

Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said the president had not wanted to burden new Chief of Staff Gen John Kelly with "that line of succession" - a reference to Mr Scaramucci's boast of reporting directly to the president, rather than to his chief of staff.