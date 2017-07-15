Air Canada plane near-miss audio released

Video

Air Traffic Control audio has revealed the moment an Air Canada flight narrowly avoided landing on top of other planes in San Francisco.

Flight AC759 came within 30m (98ft) of other aircraft as it prepared to land, in a near-miss on 7 July.

An investigation into the incident by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is ongoing.

