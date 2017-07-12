Moment skateboarder and policeman collide in San Francisco

Video

A collision between a skateboarder and a police officer in a San Francisco park has been caught on camera.

Bystanders can be heard suggesting that the officer deliberately clipped the speeding skateboarder, sending him flying into a police car - but local media have quoted police as saying it was an accident.

A crowd of several hundred people later confronted police in riot gear.

Police said the skateboarder and the police officer had been taken to hospital for treatment. There were no details about their condition.

Video: Jimmy Alto