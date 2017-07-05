Naomi Klein on the challenge for US progressive politics

Video

The progressive left in the US needs to decide a political direction following the election of Donald Trump, says the writer and activist Naomi Klein.

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi there was common ground between left and right as they both tapped into anti-establishment feeling.

But there was a contradiction between Donald Trump’s anti-establishment campaign and his decision to bring in five Goldman Sachs executives, as well as the CEO of Exxon, into the cabinet.

"The real issue is what are progressives going to do in the United States and this is a real concern because this is a malleable moment," she said.

