Bill Cosby: From trailblazer to accused

Bill Cosby mistrial: From trailblazer to alleged assaulter
A US judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sex assault case, after days of deadlock among the jury.
Ahead of the announcement, a former guest star on the Bill Cosby show, Lili Bernard, called Mr Cosby a "lying coward" and "master manipulator".
17 Jun 2017
