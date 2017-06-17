Bill Cosby: From trailblazer to accused
A US judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sex assault case, after days of deadlock among the jury.

Ahead of the announcement, a former guest star on the Bill Cosby show, Lili Bernard, called Mr Cosby a "lying coward" and "master manipulator".

