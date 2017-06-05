Peacock trashes liquor store in California to tune of $500

Video

It sounds like the start of a joke: a peacock walked into an off-licence....

But for the owners of a Californian liquor store, the punch line was anything but funny.

This particular peacock - caught on camera by CCTV, customers and bemused shop manager Rani Ghanem - caused $500 (£390) worth of damage after wandering into Royal Oak Liquor Store, Arcadia, on Monday.

Luckily, animal control were eventually able to catch the bird, and it has since been released back into the wild - where it will do a little less damage, hopefully.