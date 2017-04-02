Photographer's journey across segregated 1960s US

Video

James Baldwin's 1963 classic 'The Fire Next Time' addressed the racism facing Black people in America.

Photographer Steve Schapiro read one of James Baldwin's essays and he pitched an idea to Life Magazine; to follow James Baldwin across the US on his speaking tour for one month.

Both Life Magazine and James Baldwin agreed, and his photographs documented that journey of the Civil Rights movement.

They showed people who would become inspirations, like Martin Luther King Jr, the fight against segregation, and the struggle to get the vote for African Americans.

Now the publisher Taschen has reprinted the book, complete with never seen before pictures to mark this time. Steve Schapiro tells Dan Damon about that time.