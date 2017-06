Video

Bill Cosby will go to trial on 5 June for the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand. But she is not alone in accusing Cosby. More than 60 women have come forward with stories of abuse and assault.

Lili Bernard, who guest starred on the Cosby Show in the 1990s, is one of them.

Bill Cosby has denied all accusations against him.

Produced by Angelica M Casas