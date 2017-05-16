Mike Pence university address hit by student walk-out

Video

Dozens of students staged a walk-out when US Vice-President Mike Pence rose to address a commencement ceremony at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

There were some boos among the audience as the students, and some family members, stood up and filed out of the stadium where the ceremony was taking place.

In his address, Mr Pence decried the "increasing intolerance and suppression" of free speech that he said was sweeping university campuses.