US students walk out on Pence speech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mike Pence university address hit by student walk-out

Dozens of students staged a walk-out when US Vice-President Mike Pence rose to address a commencement ceremony at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

There were some boos among the audience as the students, and some family members, stood up and filed out of the stadium where the ceremony was taking place.

In his address, Mr Pence decried the "increasing intolerance and suppression" of free speech that he said was sweeping university campuses.

Go to next video: No headscarf for Melania: Does it matter?