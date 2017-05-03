Video
New Orleans removes last confederate statue
Masked city workers in New Orleans have removed the last of four monuments to the pro-slavery rebellion defeated in the US Civil War.
The 133-year-old statue depicted General Robert E Lee, the top military leader in the Confederacy.
Critics say monuments to the Confederacy are racially offensive, but supporters say they are important symbols of the city's Southern heritage and held protests during the other removals.
