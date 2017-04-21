Could US President Trump's foreign policy work?

Video

US President Donald Trump has described North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un as a "pretty smart cookie" who he would be "honoured" to meet in the right circumstances. But with military tensions on the peninsula rising, could Mr Trump's approach to foreign policy actually work?

US diplomat and former US assistant secretary of state for East Asia Christopher Hill said: "I don't rule that out. To some extent he's had a much sharper focus, especially in dealing with China."

But he said: "I'd like to see more political goals there rather than just whacking people when we're mad at them."

