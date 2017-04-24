Tense moment plane lands without wheel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tense moment plane lands without wheel

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after losing a part mid-flight.

A plane has been forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after losing a wheel mid-flight.

The small aircraft was en route from Belize when the incident happened, forcing the pilot to circle several times to burn off fuel before attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

All four people on board were uninjured.