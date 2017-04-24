Video
Tense moment plane lands without wheel
The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after losing a part mid-flight.
A plane has been forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after losing a wheel mid-flight.
The small aircraft was en route from Belize when the incident happened, forcing the pilot to circle several times to burn off fuel before attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
All four people on board were uninjured.
-
29 Apr
- From the section US & Canada