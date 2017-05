Video

The new Broadway show Come From Away has won over audiences with an unexpected focus: 9/11.

The Tony award-nominated musical’s message of unity has attracted political attention, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending and inviting Ivanka Trump along.

Nick Bryant talked with the show's creators about what they call a "9/12" story.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.