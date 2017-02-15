'Serious questions' about US-Russia relationship

Video

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says Michael Flynn's resignation is 'unprecedented'

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been forced to resign in extraordinary circumstances after misleading the vice president and the FBI about conversations he had had with the Russians.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a Democrat member of the House Oversight Committee. He tells the Today programme "half of the country has serious questions" about the relationship between the US and the Russian government.