A rare display of northern lights
Northern Lights captured in Minneapolis, US

A display of the Northern Lights was witnesses near the US city of Minneapolis early on Tuesday morning.

The lights are not normally seen so far south at this time of year.

A time-lapse video of display was captured by Steve Baranski, a member of the Minnesota Astronomical Society.

  • 24 Jun 2015
