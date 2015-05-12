Media player
The moment Picasso's Women of Algiers smashed record
Picasso's Women of Algiers has become the most expensive painting to sell at auction, going for $179.3m (£115m) at Christie's in New York.
The final price of $179,365,000 includes Christie's commission of just over 12%. The sale took place after 11 minutes of bidding from telephone buyers.
12 May 2015
