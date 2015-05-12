Picasso painting auctioned
The moment Picasso's Women of Algiers smashed record

Picasso's Women of Algiers has become the most expensive painting to sell at auction, going for $179.3m (£115m) at Christie's in New York.

The final price of $179,365,000 includes Christie's commission of just over 12%. The sale took place after 11 minutes of bidding from telephone buyers.

  • 12 May 2015
