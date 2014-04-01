Video
Obamacare 'still not perfect'
President Barack Obama has said that 7.1 million people have signed up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
President Barack Obama has said that 7.1 million people have signed up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Appearing in the White House Rose Garden, Obama acknowledged the law was not perfect.
He called on opponents to halt their effort to repeal the measure, popularly known as "Obamacare".
-
01 Apr
- From the section US & Canada