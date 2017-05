Video

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expecting an increase in demand as President Obama's healthcare reforms come into effect in the US.

Whilst the introduction of President Obama's healthcare reforms has proved controversial in the US, in India it is expected to boost the pharmaceutical industry.

India produces nearly 40% of the generic drugs used in the US and has been stepping up production in anticipation of increased demand in the wake of the introduction of "Obamacare".

The BBC's Brajesh Upadhyay, in Washington DC, explains.