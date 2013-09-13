New Jersey shore boardwalk on fire
Fire destroys world famous New Jersey shore boardwalk

The famous New Jersey shore boardwalk, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy last year, has been engulfed by a massive fire.

Months of re-building work has gone up in smoke and 30 businesses have been destroyed.

Denise Hammick reports.

