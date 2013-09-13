Media player
Fire destroys world famous New Jersey shore boardwalk
The famous New Jersey shore boardwalk, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy last year, has been engulfed by a massive fire.
Months of re-building work has gone up in smoke and 30 businesses have been destroyed.
Denise Hammick reports.
13 Sep 2013
