Casey Anthony freed after toddler murder acquittal

US single mother Casey Anthony has been released from jail after being acquitted earlier this month of her two-year-old daughter's murder in 2008.

However, she was sentenced to four years in prison for lying to police investigating the death.

She was given credit for time already served before the trial, and was released from a Florida jail in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The BBC's Rajesh Mirchandani said the case had gripped the US since Caylee Anthony's disappearance.