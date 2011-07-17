Video
Obama meets Dalai Lama despite China's warning
China has responded angrily to a meeting between US President Barack Obama and Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
The Chinese foreign ministry described the meeting in Washington as a gross interference in China's internal affairs.
The White House said the talks underscored President Obama's strong support for the preservation of what it called Tibet's unique religious, cultural and linguistic identity.
Daniel Griffiths reports.
