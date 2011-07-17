The Dalai Lama and Barack Obama
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Obama meets Dalai Lama despite China's warning

China has responded angrily to a meeting between US President Barack Obama and Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The Chinese foreign ministry described the meeting in Washington as a gross interference in China's internal affairs.

The White House said the talks underscored President Obama's strong support for the preservation of what it called Tibet's unique religious, cultural and linguistic identity.

Daniel Griffiths reports.

Go to next video: Dalai Lama to devolve political role