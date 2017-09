Video

It was billed as 'carmageddon', with chaos expected when a 10-mile stretch of one of America's busiest motorways was shut down for more than 48 hours.

The 405 highway was closed at midnight Friday so that a section of the bridge could be demolished, but so far, predictions of a traffic gridlock throughout the city appear to have been averted.

The BBC's Alastair Leithead reports from Los Angeles.