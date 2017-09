Video

Los Angeles is preparing for Car-mageddon. People are staying at home, buying up supplies and hunkering down for the weekend. And all because one stretch of one of the city's motorways - the 405 freeway - is closing for the weekend.

People love their cars in LA and it's all they are talking about, but then it is one of the busiest roads in the world, as the BBC's Alastair Leithead reports.