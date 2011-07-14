Video
US congressman Peter King calls for FBI hacking inquiry
The FBI is investigating reports that Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation sought to hack the phones of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, reports say.
Reports of a criminal probe come as a growing group of senators and a senior Republican congressman have called for an investigation.
Peter King is chairman of the House homeland security committee and represents a constituency in New York that lost more then 150 people in the 9/11 attacks.
14 Jul 2011
