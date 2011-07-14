Peter King
US congressman Peter King calls for FBI hacking inquiry

The FBI is investigating reports that Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation sought to hack the phones of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, reports say.

Reports of a criminal probe come as a growing group of senators and a senior Republican congressman have called for an investigation.

Peter King is chairman of the House homeland security committee and represents a constituency in New York that lost more then 150 people in the 9/11 attacks.